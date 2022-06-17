trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $577.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

