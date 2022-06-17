Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.74 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average of $156.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

