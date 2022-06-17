Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average is $162.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.59 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.