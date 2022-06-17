Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $295,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

