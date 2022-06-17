Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $330,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

