Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $147.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

