Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $815.74 and a 200-day moving average of $913.78. The company has a market cap of $662.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $601.34 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

