Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

WEC opened at $91.21 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

