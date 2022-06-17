Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes $246,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Shares of LOW opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.48 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

