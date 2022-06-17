Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 166,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,301,030 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

