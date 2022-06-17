Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 233,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,666,576 shares.The stock last traded at $44.36 and had previously closed at $43.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

