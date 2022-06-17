United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

