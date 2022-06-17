Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE UHS opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.85. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

