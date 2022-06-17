UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.35. UserTesting shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 4,433 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

