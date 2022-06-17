Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 204 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

