Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 284,183 shares.The stock last traded at $175.99 and had previously closed at $172.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.09.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $745,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.