Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.42. Vertex shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 18 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.50, a PEG ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

