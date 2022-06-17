VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ CSB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $63.19.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
