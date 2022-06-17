VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ CSB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

