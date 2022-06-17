Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,957 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $304.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

