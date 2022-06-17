Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,846 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

NYSE ECL opened at $145.63 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.