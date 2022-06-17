Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,615 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $109.85 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

