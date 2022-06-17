Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $447.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

