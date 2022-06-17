Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,054 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

