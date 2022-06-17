Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Invests $671,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.