Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,341.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,622.47.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

