Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.51

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 31682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

