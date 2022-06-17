Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

