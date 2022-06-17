Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,893 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

