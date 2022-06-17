Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 812 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $159.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

