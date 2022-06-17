Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,468,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,341.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,622.47.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

