Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $77.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

