W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $511.38.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $455.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.84. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

