Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGVCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

