Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

