Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 36,213 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,213 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

