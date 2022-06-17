Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 3.8%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 7,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 242,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.