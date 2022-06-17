Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $207.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $228.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.17.

Watsco stock opened at $228.10 on Thursday. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

