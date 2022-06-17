Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 25,150 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,085.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AIP opened at $7.52 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 61.2% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

