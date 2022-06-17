Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 25,150 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,085.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AIP opened at $7.52 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arteris (AIP)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.