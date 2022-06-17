Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $145.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

