Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

