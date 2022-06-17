Weik Capital Management Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.