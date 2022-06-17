Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,992 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

