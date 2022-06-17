Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,263,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,447,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 105,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 468,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter.

REM stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

