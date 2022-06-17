Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,165,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

