Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 495 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.35 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

