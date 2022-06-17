Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $45,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $6,591,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $102.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

