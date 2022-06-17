Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $48,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.27. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

