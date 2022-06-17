Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $52,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Infosys by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

