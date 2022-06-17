Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $63,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $221,916,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in América Móvil by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,525,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in América Móvil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after buying an additional 1,681,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in América Móvil by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,318,272 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. Equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

América Móvil Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.