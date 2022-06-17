Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 249 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 254,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.09.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

